Folks from Unit 25 gathered together at the Tennis Pavilion for a great chili cookoff competition on the afternoon of Sunday, October 30. Seven total chef submitted their culinary-best to tempt the judges for the grand prize. Although every entry was tasty, someone had to win, and in this event the top honors went to Kevin Conway, second place was Pam Hall and Clair Brooks came in third place. Kevin took the coveted chef’s apron plus 1/2 of a 50/50 drawing, with the other half going to the winning ticket holder. After everyone enjoyed their chili we all shared some delicious cupcakes for dessert while spending time with good neighbors and friends!

