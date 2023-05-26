The folks at Unit 25 cranked it up again at their second yearly Hot Dog and Baseball party on Saturday, April 22. Ron and Sheila Mazurek, once again, hosted the baseball themed affair offering cracker jacks, hot dogs, coney sauce, kapusta style kraut, other toppings, coleslaw, potato salad and spaghetti salad—with lots of assorted cookies for dessert! The crowd was entertained by the vintage 1960’s jukebox, and then came the “Seventh Inning Stretch” where Ron recited the poem “Casey at the Bat” followed by everyone singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”. A 50/50 ticket winner was then drawn and won by Doug Anderson, who graciously donated his winnings back to the Unit for future fun affairs! Everyone left with smiles already looking forward to the next get-together!

