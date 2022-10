Dark skies and low thunder in the distance could not dissuade members of Unit 25 from converging at the home of Lisa and Russ Michaud to indulge in home made ice cream floats on Friday, October 7.

So hard to resist the thought of rootbeer floats!

Everyone who ventured out enjoyed not only the treats but loads of good company. They all screamed for ice cream!