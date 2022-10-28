The ladies of Unit 25 gathered together for a cocktail party at the residence of Sheila Mazurek on Thursday, September 22. Keeping their men at bay, the ladies had the opportunity to socialize together on the back porch with their beverages and some light snacks on a delightful September late afternoon! Just goes to show it does not always have to be an “extravaganza” to get together for a good time!
