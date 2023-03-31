The Unit 28 ladies had a great turn out for their monthly luncheon. Enjoying getting together and catching up, they enjoyed a lovely meal at the SaddleBrooke Ranch House. Great food, wonderful service in a private room made this a very special event. Let’s get even more neighbors together for our March Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
