The Unit 28 ladies had a great turn out for their monthly luncheon. Enjoying getting together and catching up, they enjoyed a lovely meal at the SaddleBrooke Ranch House. Great food, wonderful service in a private room made this a very special event. Let’s get even more neighbors together for our March Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

