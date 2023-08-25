What has the unit been up to in 2023? The unit members have been having great gatherings each month meeting and visiting with neighbors from Skyline Drive and Mesa Court. Starting the new year off with a beautiful Winter Gala in January, at the MountainView Ballroom, with candlelight dinner and dancing to music by DJ Bob Osbourne, the unit was excited to see that after the pandemic, the social committee has planned some exciting events.

The ladies have been gathering for special luncheons the second Thursday of each month. Averaging around 15 to 20 ladies, they have spent the year thus far with a February lunch at The Saddlebrooke Ranch House dining, March lunch on the Preserve patio, April was a Brunch style potluck at Sue Skeen’s house. In May, there was a poolside drinks and appetizers hosted by Alfie Fujitani Eldridge, in June, the ladies drove to The Patio Restaurant in Oracle and there was no gathering in July—too many residents away vacationing. But in August, we had a great lunch at the Grain River Asian Bistro, located at the Rancho Vistoso Center.

The Men’s luncheons have been organized by the Unit Rep Ian Ewing. It appears the Preserve has been the favorite choice location. They have averaged around 10 to 15 men which have a great time eating and chatting it up. They typically meet around the third week of the month, but it can vary (watch for Ian’s email with time and dates).

We also have our combined monthly Happy Hour at 4 p.m., every third Tuesday in the East Room at MountainView. The committee has a few other upcoming events in the workings. We wish to welcome back the snowbirds with an Octoberfest Potluck at the HOA-1 Tennis Pavilion on Tuesday, October 24— hopefully it will not be as cold outside as the one last year. In the new year, we are organizing a Red Carpet Gala scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in the MountainView Ballroom, with candlelight dinner and dancing. Be sure and save these dates on your calendar. We look forward to more fun times together with our Unit 28 neighbors.