Unit 29 and SaddleBrooke friends saw a need, made a plan and hit the “jackpot”! We gathered donations during the I Don’t Want It Sale for two charities-Sister Jose’s Center for Women a 501c3 that helps battered and homeless women in Tucson. They provide food, clothing, laundry and showers for women of all ages across the Tucson area. Visit sisterjose.org to find out more information on how to help.
Additionally, Homes for Our Troops, a 501c3 that builds homes for severely disabled veterans across America was the other recipient of monetary donations from sale items. Currently, there is a home being built in the Phoenix area for a deserving disabled veteran. Visit hfotusa.org to find out more information on this worthwhile charity.
Through donations of items, sale of these treasures, monetary donation jars and lots of kind-hearted SaddleBrooke residents we raised $3,155 for the two charities. You opened your wallets and hearts to help others. THANKS to all who donated items, moved items, set up our spots, sold items, cleaned up and gave from their hearts for these two deserving charities! YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE!! A special thank you to Susan Allen and Diane Smith for their help in making this happen.
Contact Kathy Turner at (719) 679-9013 to donate or text for further information. THANK YOU for your generosity!