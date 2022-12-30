The first party was on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the home of Lynne Austin and Dave Carrano, who are our unit reps. Well, Dave was in hiding as it was a Wine and Woman gathering. What a beautiful afternoon and a beautiful backyard to catch up and drink wine with snacks provided by Lynne! The time passed quickly as us women never have a problem finding topics to talk about. By 5:30 p.m., it was time to go home and make dinner for our hubbies.

Monday, December 3, 2022, was our annual holiday unit party which was held at the MountainView Ballroom. Gayle Van Natter and Sandy Seppala were the co-chairs in organizing this fabulous event. DJ Warren entertained us in his costume dress along with great songs. Following our Happy Hour and heavy appetizers, he had almost everyone dancing! During the evening Gayle and Sandy called raffle numbers and many wonderful gifts were given away from champagne baskets to gift cards. Every couple walked away at the end of the night with a Christmas bag filled with holiday cheer (a bottle of wine)!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Thanks to Sandy, Gayle and the elves that assisted them. This party put us in the Christmas spirit and made it a memorable evening for Unit 29!