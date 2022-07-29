The afternoon of Monday, April 25, Unit 3N met at the beautiful backyard of Nancy Bowersock’s home. There were 52 neighbors who joined in to share good food, good times and to catch up with each other. Each attendee brought a card that identified a personal referral of a Tradesman or Craftsman that they would recommend.

After a short business meeting, where we discussed Comcast, SBCO Community Food Drive, and a recap of the SaddleBrooke 1 Survey results, we dished up and shared a meal.

At the end of the afternoon we had a drawing for three donated gifts (thank you to our neighbor and favorite realtor, Claudia Amaral) and for the 50/50 raffle (Congratulations Al). Most of all thank you to Nancy for opening her doors.

Unit Representative: Candy Brockey

Social Committee: Nancy Bowersock, Dianne Cameron, Claudia Amaral