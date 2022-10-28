HOA-1’s Unit 4 got together at the home of Dick and LaVonne Ashwood for International Music Day on the Porch. Since there was no porch to be had, we moved to the garage and enjoyed the wonderful music and singing of Dick Ashwood on his guitar and Caryl Dowell on her accordion.

It was a very hot day in the Brooke, so, the talented musicians took turns performing. There were approximately 20 golf carts and several cars lined up in front of the garage, with their occupants’ eating snacks and drinking beverages of their choice while being entertained by country music and polka numbers. It was a delightful evening for all. We hope that this event will grow bigger each year so that more residents can enjoy these very talented musicians.