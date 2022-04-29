On Thursday, March 31, at SaddleBrooke Ranch, in their beautiful Ranch House Club House, 33 Unit 4 ladies gathered for the first Ladies Luncheon of the year. We were in the lounge room, which is a cheerful and large room with a fireplace. We dined on four choices of a Rueben, Ranch Burger, Small plate with grilled shrimp or chicken, or a Salad with choice of grilled shrimp or chicken. All the food was delicious and individual checks were given to each lady. Also, the staff were all friendly and handled all our needs graciously.

We conducted a 50/50 drawing and Linda Holt sold $150 worth of tickets. The Unit received $75 and three lucky ladies won the other $75. Marie Anderson won first place, Marty Riegler won second place, and Trudy Varga won third place. In addition to the 50/50 drawing, a special drawing was held to recognize the newest lady to Unit 4, who was Peg Asmus, and Judy Ackers won the longest resident in Unit 4. Each lady received a $15 gift certificate to Bashas.

Pictures were taken of all the ladies and announcements were made by our Unit Rep. Carol Arritola. This event was enjoyed by all and gave everyone a chance to get to know their neighbors. Marie Anderson hosted this Ladies Luncheon and Susan Cluley will be the hostess for our next luncheon later this year. Thanks to all the Unit 4 ladies who made this such a successful event.