On a beautiful evening at the Tennis Center, 49 residents of Unit 4 came together for a Welcome Back BBQ. Everyone brought an appetizer, a salad, or a dessert, and a delicious array of food soon filled the tables setup for the buffet. The Unit provided burgers and brats and volunteers grilled them to perfection.
Thanks to Wayne Murray, who was our grill master, and Rhonda Murray and Jeff Grant, who assisted him with the grilling.
This event has always been an annual event, but because of COVID-19, we were not able to hold the BBQ in 2020. Happily, this year we had ten newcomers who came to the event and met their neighbors. Everyone brought their drink of choice and while mingling, enjoyed a variety of appetizers to their delight. Kathy O’Hara and Eileen Zelmanow were a great sales team, and as people mingled, they sold $220 worth of tickets for the 50/50 raffle, which was held later in the evening.
When the burgers and brats were ready, everyone made their choice, and also headed to the salad table and indulged in a selection of salads to accompany their meals. Then, to top off such a great meal, the dessert table offered sweets from cakes,cookies, mini eclairs, cream puffs and other goodies to please the palette of everyone.
Marly Milks Mora was the host for this event. She conducted the 50/50 raffle, which brought in $220, of which $110 went to the lucky ticket winner Karen Callan, and $110 went to the Unit 4 fund for future events.
Many thanks to all the volunteers who helped with the food purchase, printing of name tags, set-up and clean-up. It was a most enjoyable evening, and everyone went home happy they were able to see friends again and meet new friends. We're fairly certain everyone went home with full tummies!