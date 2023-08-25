Nine couples from Unit 42 had a very enjoyable evening at the Preserve Restaurant on Friday, July 21. Several couples are relatively new to the Preserve and appreciated the opportunity to interact with a few of their neighbors. More social events are being planned for Unit 42, so be on the lookout for future notices. There are plans for a social gathering on the Preserve patio once the weather cools. Another couple has offered to host a potluck and we plan to organize another dinner at the Preserve later this year. We hope to have the opportunity to meet and visit with more residents of Unit 42.

