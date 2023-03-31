Relationships, fun, and new learning experiences are important in Unit 44A in the Preserve. Activities began when the first lots were developed in 2019 and continued to grow as new homes were added. Led by the tireless efforts and superb organization of Paulette Kasperski we have enjoyed block parties, home gatherings for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, dinners, and trips to plays and musical events.

Our Gadabouts group is especially active and enjoyed a recent trip to the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show. We experienced the shows at 22nd Street and Kino Sports Complex and had a delicious lunch at Locale Neighborhood Italian Restaurant. Who knew there were so many minerals in the world! Many of us came home with some special gems.

The Gadabouts is a group of new neighbors who explore places in and around Tucson since we are all “newbies” to the Tucson area. We have visited the Jewish History Museum, Hacienda del Sol, Tubac, the DeGrazia Art Museum, Community Circle Players Productions, and the Desert Museum. We’ve attended a concert and lunch at Tohono Chul, the Pet Fashion Show, Kartchner Caverns, and the Presidio Walking Tour in downtown Tucson. Sometimes even the men of 44A join us! By providing activities for our membership, we have become a unit with much cohesiveness, friendship, and caring.

We have created a group called “Nourishing Neighbors” coordinated by Betsy Steen that provides meals and/or grocery shopping by volunteers to all those who have been ill or hospitalized. We have groups that play pop tennis, Samba (a card game), Mah Jongg, Euchre, Bunco, golf, a Book Club, and Line Dancing. A progressive dinner group is planning an event for May. We have a women’s wine group, a couples’ wine and dinner group, and luncheons every other month for the ladies. Some of us even go to HOA-1’s Bingo Night!!

Unit 44A is definitely a place for social activities and fun!!