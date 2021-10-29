Denny and Betsy Steen graciously opened their lovely home to neighbors in The Preserve at SaddleBrooke on Monday, September 20.
Over 40 people brought delicious appetizers, casseroles, desserts, wine and a keen interest in meeting and greeting new friends. Everyone had a grand time.
Betsy Steen gave a tour of her beautiful home, tastefully decorated with exquisite watercolors, stained glass and beautiful framed, family photos. She said the artwork dictated the application of colors, the hues and soft pastels on the walls and area rugs. She had a personal connection to the artists, so these pieces were memorable. Denny and Betsy’s home was worthy of a review by Architectural Digest.
We went to the backyard which afforded a stunning view of the Catalina Mountains. After a wonderful evening, we watched the moon rise majestically over the hills. This presented a great photo opportunity for our photographer, Dan Kasperski, to capture the guests being “mooned.”
Dan also took photos of the splendid buffet, replete with a variety of meatballs including delicious curry ones by Deon Kissoon. Peggy Hegg brought a delectable Rellenos casserole. Paulette Kasperski’s chocolate cherry bars were fantastic as were the cakes and quiches and pumpkin-puffs galore—too many to list. It was a wonderful fete.
Unit 44A is comprised of 66 total lots, and the first home was completed in August of 2019. Currently 58 of those lots have been sold with eight lots still available. Social events for our unit began in December of 2019. Since most of us moved in from all around the country without built-in friendships, we have made it a point of welcoming all newcomers into our unit (as well as other “newbies” from other units as well). We are a very active unit and have monthly social gatherings as well as having many of us who have joined numerous SaddleBrooke Clubs (or started our own groups) including art classes, golf, Mah Jongg, Pop Tennis, Tennis, Pickleball, Quilting, jewelry making, Euchre, and a book club as well.