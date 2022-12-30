Unit 45 members and guests filled the Sol ballroom in SaddleBrooke Ranch with revelers enjoying great food, service, and live music by Chuck Moses. The upbeat music inspired many to hit the dance floor with ballroom and line dancing. Newlyweds, Bill and Suzanne Mead, were the featured couple. Linda and Ron Fekete won the raffle for Wash Away Window Cleaning to spruce up their home for the upcoming holidays. During this fall event, spearheaded by Deb Adinolfi, spirits were lifted in celebration of our community including newcomers who were welcomed to the neighborhood!

