The heat of our Arizona summer solstice was met with a very cool, convivial gathering of Unit 45 neighbors, including many new residents of our growing community. Outstanding food and service were provided on the Preserve restaurant patio and live music from Chuck Moses inspired the crowd to dance with a mission to have FUN! Event spearhead, Deb Adinolfi, committee chair, Kathy Bomwell and other committee members (pictured) have plans for future gatherings to maintain this neighborly momentum.

