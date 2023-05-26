A record crowd—over 70 neighbors from Unit 45 met the cold weather with warm, welcoming vibes at our “Welcome Spring” street party on Borago Court. Our gracious hosts, Kathleen and Dave Eaton (photo) provided the setting for a scrumptious pot-luck buffet. Unit 45 social committee chair, Kathy Bomwell (photo), highlighted the live guitar and keyboard music and vocals by Corey Spector. Joining us were folks with origins from all over, including Switzerland, as well as several newcomers, who enjoyed the music, food and each other’s company. Our growing Unit 45 looks forward to future events to maintain the community momentum!

