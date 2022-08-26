The Unit 45 Welcome Wednesday event lived up to its name on the Preserve restaurant patio festooned with festive flowers and popular pineapples. The venue was filled with friendly neighbors, many of whom had moved in within the past one to two years. All enjoyed each other’s company with delicious hors d’oeuvres and attentive service by Gilbert and Ami. As the sunset illuminated our spectacular view of the Catalina mountains, we were reminded of how blessed we are to be surrounded by such natural beauty and wonderful neighbors!

