Since 2009, Unit 48 has taken to heart the children of the Indian Reservations in San Carlos and San Manuel by “adopting” them for the holidays. The Adopt-a-Child program is organized by SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) and they provide us with a list of children.
The residents of Unit 48 were very generous through direct donations; this was our best year yet! We were able to make Christmas brighter for 49 children! Although we were not able to do our normal shopping and wrapping, we did “wrap” restricted gift cards for each child this year. We purchased mini stockings and gift bags and wrapped extra cards for a total of 71 kids for SBCO. What a pile of mini stockings and gift bags!
The organized stockings and gift bags were loaded into the “sleigh” and delivered to the SBCO project coordinators for delivery to the good little boys and girls who might not otherwise have something to open on Christmas.
A big thank you to Unit 48 residents for their donations!