The monsoon rains held off on what became a perfect late afternoon happy hour with Unit 48 at The Preserve on Wednesday, July 21. No rain here! While warm and somewhat humid, the misters and fans made it a very comfortable evening. The appetizers were wonderful and so was the company. Not to mention the views! The service was impeccable as always. Not easy with a group of 40 or so. Lots of talk about upcoming travel plans or travel that has already taken place during the summer. Post COVID-19 travel is the best travel although everyone still seems to be taking proper precautions. Way to spend a nice summer evening!
Life is great in 48!