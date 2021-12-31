This is the twelfth year that Unit 49 has participated in the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Adopt-A-Family Program. With a new record donation of $11,205.00, we were able to support 21 families in San Manuel, a total of 117 recipients consisting of 78 children and 39 adults. The Unit 49 Adopt-A-Family Program Committee (Jeannine Grippo, Maureen Edelblut, Karen Stevenson, Karen S. Schroeder, Shawne Cryderman) did an outstanding job of collecting money, organizing volunteer teams, providing wrapping papers, boxes, ribbons, bags and also preparing stockings for all 78 children.
We owe a big thank you to all Unit 49 contributors who donated money and the volunteers who diligently shopped for the gifts requested by 117 recipients. Due to COVID-19, a general gifts wrapping party was not organized, however all volunteers' teams had stepped up to do their own gifts wrapping, labelling, bagging and transporting them to the SBCO office in time for delivery to the recipients.
This year, Unit 49 also contributed 158 Christmas gifts to the Tucson Salvation Army “stuff the bus” to be distributed to children in Tucson.