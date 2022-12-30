December is the time of the year when Unit 49 participates in the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Adopt-A-Family Program.

We have achieved a new record donation of $12,730.00 thanks to the generosity of Unit 49 residents. With this money Unit 49 can support 41 percent of eligible families of the San Manuel School district, 29 adopted families made up of 55 adults and 106 children.

Our Unit 49 Adopt-A-Family Committee is a well-oiled machine:

Jeannine Grippo, coordinates, collects donations, distributes funds to the shopping teams to buy gifts.

Maureen Edelblut supports all the volunteers to accomplish their tasks of shopping, gifts wrapping and delivering to SBCO on time.

Karen Stevenson takes care of publicity

Karen Schroeder makes sure that volunteers have boxes, wrapping papers, ribbons to create beautiful wrapping gifts

Shawne Cryderman prepares stockings for all 106 children

A warmest thank you to Unit 49 Adopt-A-Family Committee and to all 56 dedicated volunteers, the worker-bees who have magically turned the donation money into hundreds of beautiful gifts to bring joy to our adopted families.