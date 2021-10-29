Under a not quite full moon, 32 residents of Unit 49 celebrated a glorious fall evening with dinner and ice cream bars at the Mesquite – so good to be back there! Then we were on to Moonlight Putting under the stars, always a fun event. Golfers and non-golfers brought their flashlights, putters and glow balls to attack the green.
Each hole was lit with glow sticks and the players wore red, white and yellow glow necklaces so as not to trip over each other. Lots of laughing and groaning ensued as the teams went from hole to hole trying to sink the ball in one stroke. Mostly, that didn’t happen, but everyone had a great time. Congratulations to Dave Corrigan, who had the winning low score and the most holes-in-one!. He won a bottle of wine for his skill. All in all, a wonderful evening with our SaddleBrooke neighbors.