Unit 49’s very popular Chili Bingo Potluck is back with GUSTO. Over 45 people arrived at the HOA-1 Activity center bringing Chili, salads, homemade cornbread and sourdough and delicious desserts. The 10 different Chilis were the big hit of the night. The Chili Cooks were very creative this year. Offerings included a Dark Chocolate Chili, a Spicy Short Rib Chili, Chicken Chilis, Hot sausage and ground beef Chili and a number of variations of tradition beef and bean Chilis. We didn’t judge the Chili this year, but we have a couple of Volunteer judges for next year’s event and several people who tried ALL of the Chili’s, what troopers!

After eating our fill, it was time for some BINGO. Ken Heaton did the honors, calling off the winning numbers for five games. Prizes were taken home by Cherrill Kallio, Ange Martin, Pat Roddy, Cindy Holm and Karen Stevenson. Our traditional 60/40 raffle was held to help offset the costs of unit events.

Everyone agreed that getting together with our Unit 49 friends and neighbors is a great way to spend the evening. Lots of full, happy people were seen leaving the Activity Center to head back home.