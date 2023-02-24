The good folks in Unit 49 were so busy enjoying the holidays that we didn’t have time to submit an article! Between house parties, adopt a family, happy hours, decorating and general festivities we all were happily spreading the holiday cheer.

Two events that are definitely worth mentioning are the holiday party and the annual Unit 49 Cookie Exchange was hosted by Angie and Alan Stein in their beautifully decorated home. Angie is the “Hostess with the Mostest” providing beautifully decorated gift bags to haul away ALL THOSE COOKIES (ours lasted ‘til the New Year). There was plenty of sugar to go around and delicious festive beverages (just what was in that Egg Nog???). Residents arrived dressed in their holiday best with platters of goodies to share.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The Unit 49 Tenth Annual Holiday party was held at the MountainView Ballroom on Saturday, December 3, 2022. With 106 happy attendees, it was considered a big success! The evening started out with passed hors d’ eouvres, followed by a plated dinner and a chocolate volcano cake for dessert that folks are still talking about. Entertainment provided by Wild Ride kept the group dancing the night away. A photo booth with professional photographer extraordinaire, Steve Weiss, provided attendees with lasting memories of their Holiday night out. Our party planner, Diane Marchand did an outstanding job organizing the event.

As we move into the New Year, we are planning a Chili Bingo Meet Your Neighbor event in February and attending the Spook Light Legacy play as a group in March.