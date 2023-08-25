Unit 49 found the BEST way to cool off from the summer heat at our annual ice cream social on Sunday, August 13. The capacity crowd of 75 hungry guests met at the HOA-1 Activity Center to enjoy sundaes, floats and great company. The event was such a hit that the monsoon even decided to make an appearance… all rain is WELCOME! This was the perfect “kick-off” to our fall schedule with upcoming events including a visit to the Dolly Steamboat, Oktober Fest potluck, Spooktacular Halloween party and our annual Holiday Party and Cookie exchange. Our Dining Divas have been busy filling the calendar for the monthly luncheon and our newly formed Dining Dudes are preparing for their first event. Unit 49 is definitely a fun place to live and play. A BIG Thank You to our Social Committee Volunteers for all their hard work on these activities.

