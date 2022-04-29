On the first Saturday in April, Unit 5 revived its annual Putting Tournament and RoadRunner dinner after a two-year lapse due to COVID. “Regulars” who have attended this in its prior five-years were joined by new residents and guests on the sunny and warm HOA-1 putting green. Mixed trios in a ‘shotgun’ format played 9 holes each of “Best Ball” and “Alternating Shots.” Cash prizes were awarded to the first place winners with 42 putts: Greg Diment, John Lohman and Krista Kunz. Based on a tie-breaker, second place with 43 putts went to Brenda Ketner, Dick Kreutzen and Terry Wadsworth. Third place was achieved by Dean Werstler, Bill Muto and Stephanie Cady, also with 43 putts. Drinks and a full lasagna dinner followed in the RoadRunner Grill, providing a social opportunity for everyone to reconnect and meet new neighbors. Everyone agreed it’s great to be getting back ‘out there’ again! The Unit’s next event will be Bocce Ball followed by Happy Hour on Friday, May 6.

