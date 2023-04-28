This is no joke. On Saturday, April 1, Unit Five had its seventh annual Putting Party. Ten teams of three competed on some of the fastest HOA-1 greens we have ever experienced! The course was laid out by Roger Cady in a similar fashion as in years past: uphill, downhill, break right, break left... and one with a tricky dogleg that sent some balls beyond the out-of-bounds rope. The greens were exceptionally fast. Even some of our “A” players were complaining. That being said, seven Aces were made by our top-notch players.

After the round, we all adjourned to the Roadrunner Grill for dinner—a large variety of pizzas, tossed salad, and cookies for dessert. Of course, there were also some adult beverages consumed as well as the iced tea, lemonade and coffee.

As usual, we paid the top three teams for their stellar efforts, with a HUGE amount of prize money. Third prize went to the team of John Lohman, Vickie Berkus and Roger Cady with a score of 45. Second prize was won by Mark Lewis, Teresa Jenkins and Tom Noble with a score of 44. Our Grand Prize winners this year, with a low score of 43, were Joe Vidmar, Sharon Kreutzen and Bill Waldman.

We scheduled this year’s party earlier in Spring than usual because of the RoadRunner’s eminent closure. But we were lucky with bright sun and a warm temperature after the cold, windy week. We enjoyed dining in the “before” RoadRunner, as its renovation is scheduled to begin soon, and we’ll look forward to other events in the “after” RoadRunner next fall.