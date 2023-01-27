Unit 6 celebrated the holiday with a mailbox decorating event. A message was put into each resident’s tube right after Thanksgiving encouraging them to decorate their mail box for the season. They were given the option to be judged and invited to a party at the home of Ed Sand & Georgie Hourigan. The party was attended by approximately 30 residents bringing appetizers and desserts. Terry & Debbie Nicomede cohosted the event and took charge of decorating their combined mailbox.

Those being judged and winning prizes of poinsettias or small succulents are Dennis & Karen Lien who won Best Use of Recycled Materials, Judy Hayward and Bill Havelind, Most Festive, Pete and Sandy Frank, Most Creative with a Partridge in a Pear Tree and Mary Ellen Hill winning Most Beautiful.

Many more decorations were commendable brightening the entire unit.