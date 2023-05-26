It was a bright and beautiful morning when 32 ladies from Unit Nine in SaddleBrooke HOA-1 converged at Karla Kincaid’s lovely home for the Annual Salad Luncheon. Everyone brought a salad or dessert to share, and my-oh-my, there was a sumptuous spread to behold! Top it off with just-right iced tea and lemonade, and the perfect touches of table décor for a Springtime boost. The salads, both savory and sweet, were a treat for the eyes and taste buds, and the desserts were a perfect end to a glorious event. A big thank you to Karla Kincaid and her helper crew and everyone who participated. It was maaaarvelous!

