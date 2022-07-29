Spring came in like a lion, roaring with exciting events for residents of Unit 9. All orchestrated under the social prowess of Unit 9 Representative, Ann Adams, 11 events catered to residents’ delights from Tuesday, March 29 through Thursday, June 16. Don Thomas gathered all interested menfolk for the monthly Men’s Breakfast at the Roadrunner Grill. Stories of golf course conquests, road trips and the Car Show created a dull roar in-between bites of scrumptious breakfast fare. Between 30 and 40 jolly types came to the Vista dining room each month for Unit 9 Happy Hour. The wait staff earns kudos for keeping bar glasses filled and tummies content! The BIG (yes, record-setting) event this Spring was a Chili Fest held Friday, May 13, at which 78 happy 9-ers reveled on the tennis patio.

Thanks to all the chili cooks, those who brought bread, salads and desserts. It was certainly a boisterous occasion and for many a seasonal send-off to those departing soon for “other” homes. Thanks to Marcia Keim’s organizing, the ladies of Unit 9 gathered on Friday, April 1 at Judy Kincaid’s home for a BYO Salad event; at SaddleBrooke Ranch on Wednesday, May 11, and on Wednesday, June 8 at Bottega Michelangelo. Lots of smiles and happy chatter ensued as ladies caught up with all the news of their neighbors. Without a doubt, Unit #9 is on top of the social game, caring and sharing among the neighbors.