This is the tenth year that Unit 49 participates in the Adopt-A-Family program. Unit 49 residents have generously donated $9,770 to help adopt 36 families in San Manuel consisting of 99 children and 61 adults.
Our deepest gratitude goes to Jeannine Grippo, Maureen Edelblut, Tom Oetinger, John Stedronsky, Karen Stevenson, Christi Tackman and Shawne Cryderman for collecting funds, organizing shopping teams, wrapping teams, delivery teams and following through from start to finish, turning Unit 49 Adopt-A-Family into a great successful project.
Kudos to all 68 volunteers for spending their precious time and effort in shopping for gifts, wrapping them and delivering them to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach.
It is a true gift to bring Joy to the 160 deserving recipients of Unit 49 Adopt-A-Family program who will have a lot to celebrate this Christmas.