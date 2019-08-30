This past year has been a great one for the Dining Divas of Unit 49. Beginning with September, the Divas had a garden luncheon at Tohono Chul, followed by a trip in October to Phoenix for a tour and luncheon at the Wrigley Mansion. In November the ladies stayed close to home with a luncheon at the Mesquite with a holiday wine and cocktail tasting with our own Tom Oetinger of Unit 49. December saw us at Vivace’ for a Holiday Luncheon and “Gift Exchange”for 30 Ladies. The “Gift Exchange” proved to be a fun time with nice gifts and naughty gifts.
With the start of the new year, our Ladies went to the Tucson Museum of Art to see the “Thirty Americans Exhibition,” followed by a luncheon at El Charro. February brought us cold and rain and we had to re-schedule our trip to the Tubac Festival of the Arts for the following day. The weather on Thursday provided us with a great sunny day, but alas still cold. Shopping at the Fair was followed up by a luncheon at the Tubac Golf Club and a good day was had by all.
March was an Italian Luncheon at Bottega Michelangelo with many of our new ladies in attendance. We did a table sharing of who we were, where we came from and what our hobbies were and what we were doing in regard to group activities/ sports/crafts in SaddleBrooke. For some of us who have been here for many years, the comment was heard over and over again, “ I didn’t know you did that!”April and Spring saw us at the Persian Room in Thornydale for our luncheon and a taste of Mediterranean food.
In May we had a luncheon, catered by Carrabba’s, at Carole Wenz’s House), followed by a swim party and dessert at Gail Thom’s House. A fun time was had by all twenty-two of us. Cherrill Kallio was the door prize winner of a lovely food basket.
The Dining Divas Committee of Carole Wenz, Gail Thom, Denise Anthony and our new member, Carol Taylor, are already hard at work planning the luncheons and tours for the 2019-2020 year.