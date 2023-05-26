On Thursday, May 11, nearly 40 residents from SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Unit Four enjoyed a putting contest and dinner in Vistas Restaurant. This has become an annual spring event, and we were grateful for the glorious weather—with only a light breeze in the late afternoon.

Dick Zenko, co-coordinator of the event, blew his whistle to start the putting contest at 4 p.m. Pairs of players courageously tackled challenging holes in less than an hour. The first place winners (with a cash prize of $30) were Skip and Janet Robinson. Second place winners (with a cash prize of $20) were Craig and Heather Griffin. And third place winners (with a cash prize of $10) were Ron and Cindy Romac.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The putters were joined by many other Unit Four residents for a lively and scenic dinner in Vistas. Although the mountains were not yet pink, it was certainly time for a cold refreshing beverage. The burgers were flying out of the kitchen, and several people ordered other items off the menu. Many thanks to the servers and cooks for handling our large crowd so efficiently!

Also, special thanks go to Bill Kahle, who partnered with Dick Zenko to organize the evening… and to Stan Fly, Steve Kotke and others who helped set up and take down the putting equipment.