On Thursday, April 20, women from SaddleBrooke One Unit Four enjoyed a beautiful luncheon (on a beautiful day) at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. Farmer John greeted us as we gathered on the porch of the farm’s new gift shop. He led us on an informative tour of the farm, pointing out various native plants and trees that complement the large, tidy field of lavender plants that typically bloom from Memorial Weekend through July.

Following the tour, we meandered over the bridge to several picnic tables in the shade of huge oak trees. Here, we found a delicious buffet of lavender-infused foods and beverages. The weather was ideal for great conversations and lots of laughter! Joyce Savage was the lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle.

Farm staff distributed lavender sachet keepsakes to all participants, and we had plenty of time to browse the gift shop before heading home.

Unit Four organizes three Ladies Luncheons each year, plus a variety of activities to help neighbors meet and build lasting relationships.