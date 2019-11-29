High jinks and great fun were enjoyed by about 70 Unit 17ers at their American Spooky Halloween Party on Wednesday, October 30 at the HOA-1 Activity Center. The room was filled with people with colorful costumes and many had great fun acting out their character.
It was great to see quite a few new owners join in the fun. And several Halloween birthdays were acknowledged. Our supper included many kinds of pizzas, a variety of salads, and a grand assortment of cookies with ice cream. Many thanks go to the social committee for all their efforts to make this one of the most popular Unit 17 events.
Robyn Gearhart and Scott Brewbaker set a record by winning three prizes: Count of candy in the jar, and two 50/50 Raffles! Costume winners were Chris Cochran, Best Guy; Elissa Cochran, Best Gal; and Janet and Calvin Saulsbury, Best Couple.
What's Next? On Tuesday, December 10, we will meet for caroling to homebound neighbors and then join the party at Alison and Gary Luster's for Hors D'oeuvres and Music. The Unit e-mail will give all the details.