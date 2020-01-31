Unit 12 held our annual holiday party in conjunction with Unit 4 on Monday, December 16 in the Vistas Dining Room. During the cocktail hour, attendees had the chance to have group and couples pictures taken in front of the Christmas tree by our very own photographer extraordinaire Bob Koblewski.
The group then feasted on a choice of slow roasted strip loin, pan seared salmon or the vegetarian option with a desert of Crème Brule. No one left hungry. The remainder of the evening was spent chatting with old and new friends, enjoying a beverage or two and listening and dancing to the music of Gus and Gina. Some of the folks and can still 'cut the rug!' A good time was had by one and all and many stayed to ‘close the joint’.
Special thanks to Nancy LaSalle for once again coordinating the event.
Our upcoming Unit 12 events include Burger Night the first Thursday of each month, Game Night Wednesday, on Wednesday, January 29 and the Pizza Party at Nona Maria’s on Monday, February 3 and the Progressive Dinner in March (more info to come). Please join us for food, fun and friendship. For further information email: Wendy Odell at wendybodell@gmail.com, Marilyn Fisher at mfisher5850@gmail.com or Cathy Kropp at cathe50@outlook.com.