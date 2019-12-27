Monday, November 11, was a beautiful day in the desert. About 60 Unit 49ers gathered at Catalina State Park for games, lunch, and mostly to celebrate and honor our neighbors who are veterans. The picnic is an annual affair and always one of our most popular events.
We enjoyed a delicious meal of fried chicken, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, corn muffins and assorted bite size desserts. Yummy! There were several fun games (original creations of some very creative residents) and, along with bragging rights, some humorous prizes for the winners.
The high point was honoring the veterans. Every one of them had a special name tag they wore through the day. Later, names tags and branch of service were called for veterans to each receive a small gift. There were lots of smiling, proud faces—as you can see in the group photo.
Thanks to all our volunteers who organized this day. And thanks most to all of our veterans for their service to their country and to each of us.