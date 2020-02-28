Valentine's Day was celebrated by Unit 17 with a potluck supper at the home of Bob and Brenda Seaman. Hearts and flowers decorated the tables to create a Valentine setting. After hearty helpings of salads and casseroles, no one could turn down tasting the decadent Valentine desserts.
A big Thank You goes to Bob and Brenda for creating such a lovely setting. The Unit 17 calendar has been filled by owners who are willing to host the potlucks and hors d'oeuvres parties, which everyone loves.
What's Next? In March the Unit will celebrate the "Life is a Leprechaun" hors d'oeuvres party at the Koshaks. Then on Sunday, April 19, "Life is a Beach," our Annual Spring Fling, will be held at the HOA-1 Activity Center. Details will be sent out in an email flyer.