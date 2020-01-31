Happy New Year! A great Unit 48 crowd made the trek down Oracle to Scordato’s the evening of Wednesday, January 15. A total of 37 of us took in an evening of artisan pizza or chose from other wonderful Italian specialties. As far as I know and judging by the happy faces, everyone found something to their liking. Most of our table enjoyed their pizzas, but being a fan of crepes, I and another table partner chose the cannelloni which was the perfect portion size for what can be a pretty rich tasting dish. The wait staff was friendly, attentive and efficient— not an easy task with these many diners. A good way to start the new year off as we look forward to many more happy hours, casual dining and pot-luck events planned and executed by our diligent and much-appreciated Social Committee.
Life is great in 48!