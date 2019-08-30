A warm August evening – perfect for trying out one of the newest northwest side restaurants. This month, 24 Unit 48 residents ventured out to the recently opened Trident Grill IV located at Ina and Shannon. A surprising number since all our winter visitors have left our SB streets pretty empty these days. We were not disappointed. While the space in which we were seated was probably suited more for a group of 18 and not 24 diners (especially the noisy ones from SaddleBrooke!), it sure produced a lively and spirited dining experience. The restaurant’s décor of exposed ceiling ductwork and garage doors as walls made for a fun sports bar vibe. And with such a wide and varied menu, everyone was easily able to find something to tempt them. Getting food out to a party of our size in a timely and orderly fashion can be a challenge for many restaurants but for a newly opened restaurant, the Trident seems to have grasped the technique. Particularly surprising to this reporter, because I believe this was the first time it has ever happened with our group, was that the restaurant manager came out to thank us personally and sincerely for choosing to come out and try the restaurant. It was an appreciated touch. Several new Unit 48 residents bravely joined us that evening – we welcomed Elizabeth Posey, Kirk Warburton, Patrick Travers and Albert Ericson to our neighborhood. Have a great rest of summer!
Life is great in 48!