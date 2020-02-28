What do cold January evenings, Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Unit 48 have in common? Yes, you guessed it, Unit 48’s annual Super Supper, held Friday, January 31st at the HOA-1 Activities Center. It was cold-ish; it was two days before Super Bowl; Valentine’s Day was two weeks away, and Unit 48 was hungry for soup. This annual event is always a hit. Many soup makers volunteered their cooking talents and the Social Committee helped fill out the menu with breads and desserts. Tables were decorated with the Valentine’s theme. (I personally cleared our table of most of its Candy Kisses.) A 50/50 raffle was also held, and we welcomed new residents Bob and Mary Tarney, as well as John and Eileen Hanson. Many thanks go to Patti Elgersma and Sandi Cooper for hosting this fun event, to all the soup-makers who helped make it possible and to the clean-up crew volunteers.
Life is great in 48!