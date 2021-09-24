Now that restrictions have eased and venues are reopening, unit residents are happily welcoming new opportunities to socialize. As our co-president Ann Adams stated, "We are finally going to be able to get together."
Our cul-de-sac functions were well attended this past spring. Many colorful golf carts circled the cul-de-sac for fun accompanied by perfect weather and lots mingling and munching. Summer events were successful. The men's breakfast at the Roadrunner Grill resumed in August and will continue each month.
Ladies Luncheons, organized by Marcia Keim also began: The Cheese Factory in June, Harvest in July and September at La Hacienda. Dinner at the Cadillac Chaparral in August was enjoyed by many. Residents gathered for our first happy hour of the year at the Roadrunner Grill. Monthly happy hours are expected to return.
Unit nine's planning committee met in September to focus on future events. Currently on the agenda:
- Sunday, October 31: Welcome Back - Halloween Party
- Saturday, December 18: Annual Christmas Dinner (look for more information soon)