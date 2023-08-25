Forty-two members of Unit Nine went to the Cadillac Chaparral Restaurant for dinner in mid-August. The menu included barbeque pork ribs, New York steak and hamburgers. The restaurant has a definite western theme and we all sat at long tables. Service was good and the meals were mostly agreeable. Everyone had a wonderful time and would go back again. Ann Adams, our unit manager, arranged for the trip and sent out the menus in advance. Thanks, Ann!
