Once again, it’s been a busy summer for Unit Nine residents. Residents continue to enjoy our monthly Happy Hour at the Vistas Lounge. The monthly Men’s Breakfast and the Ladies’ Luncheons have been well attended. Labor Day residents attended one of our most popular events: Taco-in-the-Bag party. Residents pay a small fee for the tacos and bring their own beverages. Nobody goes away hungry and everyone enjoys the casual outdoor patio atmosphere, hosted this year by Sherri Wyland.
Our Unit Nine Welcome Back party, held at the tennis patio, was attended by 70 plus folks. This pot-luck is always terrific and this year was made more festive by the many great Halloween and Fall decorations.
Upcoming events are a January dinner at the Cadillac Chaparral. By the time you read this we will have celebrated our usual Holiday dinner in the Vermillion room. More about this in the next article.
Also scheduled: Valentine’s Party on Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day party, Ladies Salad luncheon on Friday, March 27, annual Freebie Party on Friday, April 24 for residents when the Unit supplies the food and residents supply their own choice of beverages. (Menu TBA). The planning committee meets monthly and currently are looking forward beyond spring and into the summer months. So, there will be lots of choices for residents.