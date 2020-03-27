Unit Nine residents met for Happy Hour recently at the Agave Lounge for the Agave's popular Burger Night. This gathering of Unit Niners has been an on-going activity for several years. Sometimes a small group of a dozen or so attend, sometimes twice that number!! We returned to the Agave, due to its relaxed, but bustling, atmosphere as well as the excellent choice of food and beverages. This is one of our most favored activities, so obviously we like it.
A tip of the hat to the Agave staff. They do a terrific job for us on this very busy night. We appreciate them! Other popular events occurred in March. Our St. Patrick's Day party was held at the home of Janet and Dennis Williams. Neighbors, both long-time residents and newly arrived folks happily mingled and chatted. Another successful party! Kudos Janet and Dennis! Our ladies’ Spring Salad Luncheon, Friday, March 27, was a super hit as usual. Ellen Avenoso hosted the event and Karla Kinkade helped with the planning and details. We appreciate you gals, as well as all others who assisted. More fun and friendship is planned for April. The women will meet Wednesday, April 15 for lunch at Tohono Chul's Garden Restaurant, arranged by Marcia Keim. After lunch, it will be possible to tour the beautiful grounds led by a Tohono Chul volunteer. Look for more Unit Nine news and announcements in the next issue of SaddleBag Notes.