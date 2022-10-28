On Saturday, October 1, Unit Nine of SaddleBrooke One held its annual Welcome Back Party honoring all the snowbirds who have returned to their Arizona nests. Over 50 members were present at the Tennis Pavilion to enjoy a wide selection of hors d’oeuvres made by the attendees. I t was good seeing old friends and meeting new ones and everyone had a great sunset to enjoy as well.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up