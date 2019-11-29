This last Fall, Unit 24 held its annual block party on Sunday, October 27 with an Oktoberfest theme. We welcomed our new neighbors to the unit and welcomed back our snowbirds. Even though the event started off very windy, that didn’t stop us from having a wonderful get together. There were 96 of us gathered on one of our street corners where we enjoyed a delicious potluck, including traditional Oktoberfest food and drink. Three of our Midwest residents took on the role of grill chef cooking up Sheboygan style brats that really made the meal authentic! Many of our residents donned Bavarian style attire to add to the festivities! DJ Gus and Gina entertained us while we ate, caught up on everyone’s summer activities and then we danced until dark. We want to extend a big thank you to all the many volunteers who worked so hard to make this event a success.