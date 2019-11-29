Mother Nature blessed us with a sunny, slightly breezy October afternoon for our annual ‘Dancin’ in the Street’ potluck party. 65 neighbors joined in the fun, dancing to the live music of the Wild Ride band, that kept us on our feet past sunset. It’s a great way to welcome back our winter neighbors and introduce new neighbors to our fun-loving Unit 16. Once again, a big thank you to Joyce Garcia who opened her garage so that we had ample space for the tables that held the scrumptious food. From salad to dessert, everyone enjoyed the variety of entree’s and we look forward to grooving again next year. More fun activities are planned as we celebrate the upcoming Holiday season.